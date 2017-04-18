Home Indiana Evansville Evansville to Host Elite 8 Games at the Ford Center April 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

March Madness will make its way to Evansville soon. The Men’s Division II Elite Eight games will be played at the Ford Center from 2019 to 2022. The Evansville Sports Corp. originally asked to host the First Four play in games for the main NCAA tournament.

The NCAA also announced the Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Regional Tournaments will be held at Angel Mounds in 2021.

The City of Evansville could reap economic benefits by hosting the Elite Eight games.

For more information, visit NCAA Elite Eight.

