Evansville to Host 2017 Regional Neighborhood Network Conference

For the first time in 14 years, Evansville will host a conference designed to help improve Midwestern cities this fall. Evansville will be hosting the 2017 Regional Neighborhood Network Conference at the Old National Events Plaza in October.

The conference allows community leaders and experts from 22 Midwestern cities to address and educate each other on any issues cities may face.

This is the first time since 2003 that Evansville has hosted the event, and more than 400 people will be in attendance.

This is an opportunity to share the best practices Evansville has to offer, including crime prevention.

Community Development Specialist Kolbi Jackson said, “We are actually having our own Evansville Police Department showcase some of the workshops that they have to offer in order to kind of build that relationship with the community. And I think that’s really important.”

The conference is scheduled for October 5th through the 7th, and the Department of Metropolitan Development is currently looking for volunteers and workshop proposals.

