Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Hospice Volunteer Honored With Distinguished Hoosier Award October 26th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

AseraCare Hospice helps people and their families during the last steps in life. It can often be a tiring job that requires lots of patience. There are few as well suited to the job as Jerry Woehler.

Jerry or Mr. Jerry as he is affectionately known at Asera is now in an exclusive club. His volunteer coordinator made a phone call one afternoon to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s office to see if she could nominate Mr. Jerry to receive a Governor’s Award. Sherrie Bias, Woehler’s coordinator, says that the Governor receive hundreds of these requests and that’s why she’s so proud of her Mr. Jerry.

Jerry has measurably effects peoples lives, driven thousands of miles and volunteered for hundreds of hours. But those measurable pale in comparison to everything Jerry has done with patients and their family. As people enter into the facility Jerry is there to help them transition to the next phase of life. He is one of the few who helps with “imminent patients”; those who in the final part of their life.

His attitude and spirit is what makes Jerry one of a kind. When accepting the award he did not think about himself, but instead the thousands of other Hoosier volunteers who do similar work to him. Mr. Jerry says it’s those exceptional people he is accepting the award for.

