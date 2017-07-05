44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Home Are Becoming More Valuable

July 5th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Homes across Evansville are becoming more valuable according to new data released by CoreLogic.

The data shows home prices in Evansville rose by 3.4 percent in May of this year compared with this same time last year.

The “CoreLogic Home Price Forecast” shows home prices are expected to increase by 5.3 percent from May 2017 to May 2018.

CoreLogic’s chief economist says the market remained robust with home sales and prices continuing to steadily increase in May.

Sales activity is being hindered by a lack of inventory across many markets, which is also impacting the rental market.

