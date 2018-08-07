Evansville holds National Night Out event

The Evansville Police Department has tried many different avenues to connect with the larger community; cops connecting with kids, Mickey’s Kingdom, the Citizen’s Academy. All of those have been successes in the past, but the force’s best chance to get face time with public may be at the National Night Out event.

Evansville police certainly had the heaviest presence at the National Night out event, but they weren’t alone. In total, 70 different groups had a presence at the event.

National Night Out started 35 years ago and came to Evansville 13 years ago. Since then, it’s been a chance for the community to come out and meet and greet with different groups to build relationships.

“It’s a good way for the public to see that we’re regular people” says Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin, “We don’t solve crimes if we don’t have the community working with us, we’re all a team.”

While organizations like the Evansville Police Department have a lot of name recognition, many smaller organizations relish the chance to come out to National Night Out.

The Christian Motorcycle Association drew crowds all night with a big giveaway. Many folks in line may have never even heard about the group and their mission. Members with CMA say they love the opportunity to come out and tell everyone their mission.

