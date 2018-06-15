Home Indiana Evansville Evansville High School Musicians To Play At Cardinals Game June 15th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Evansville, Indiana

Some Evansville high school musicians will a nice honor this weekend.

The orchestra at North high School has been asked to play the national anthem at Saturday’s St. Louis Cardinals’ baseball game. The group has been holding special practices this week for the occasion. The teacher in charge of the group says she received a letter from the team several weeks ago asking if they would be interested in the job. She also says it did not take her long to say, “Yes.”

The game is Saturday night at 7:00 against the Cubs. It will be broadcast on FOX44.

