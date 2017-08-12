Evansville High School Celebrates 100 Years

It’s been a century since ground was broken on an Evansville high school and boosters are celebrating. In 1917, construction to build Reitz High School began.

Saturday’s event was the first of several commemorative events to be held to honor the West side high school during the 2018-2019 school year.

President of Reitz High School, Beth Carnahan says, “Today is the 100TH anniversary of the original ground breaking of Reitz High School and next year will be our birthday, the birthday year, but we wanted to acknowledge when it all started a year earlier. So today is the 100TH of the ground breaking.”

Big Blue boosters and alumni will hosts gatherings, films, tours and more through May 2019. The group is raising money in a century campaign for a special gift to the school.

So far, more than $31,000 dollars has been raised.

