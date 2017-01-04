Home Indiana Evansville Evansville and Henderson County Roads Treated Ahead of Winter Weather January 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

Crews in Kentucky are getting highways ready ahead of the winter weather. They are pre-treating in counties bordering the Ohio River.

Crews in Henderson County spent most of the morning preparing for the winter system approaching our area. But they are not the only ones in preparation mode.

Evansville is also getting ready for the first official snowfall of the season. The city has a total of 12 salt trucks.

A representative with the Department of Transportation and Services says, they are pretreating roads.

The winter blast is set to hit sometime Thursday morning.

Comments

comments