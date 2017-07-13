Evansville Healthcare Workers Charged in Largest Healthcare Fraud in the U.S.

Two Evansville healthcare workers are charged in connection with one of the largest healthcare frauds in the United States’ history.

Chiropractor Mitchel Stukey and Karen Poeling, who worked at Med 1st in Evansville, are accused of distributing and prescribing controlled substances using signed blank prescription pads then trying to launder the money obtained from this illegal activity.

This was part of a five-year federal investigation. Stukey and Poeling are charged with five counts of healthcare fraud, conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Officials say Stukey’s and Poeling’s activities resulted in an estimated $490,000 loss to the state’s Medicaid program.

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office says seven investigations in Indiana were part of the nationwide takedown.

To read the full indictment, visit Healthcare Fraud – Med 1st of Evanville

