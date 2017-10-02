Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Health Professionals Offer Tips to Cope With Las Vegas Shooting October 2nd, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

With more than 170 mass casualty shootings in 2017 alone, mental anguish are starting to fatigue folks across the country. People are also starting to become desensitized to the senseless violence that seemingly happens every day.

Tragic images emerging from an early morning mass causality shooting on the Las Vegas strip. In the video you can easily hear the sound of an automatic machine gun ringing into the night.

You can also find the video not just here on your television, but on your smartphone’s Twitter feed as well. The co-owners of the Acacia Center in Evansville say their patients have been talking about what they are seeing and how it affects them.

“The repetition of this trauma is what makes it so bad,” says Carolyn Heins co-owner of the Acacia Center.

As people become numb and desensitized to the rising number of incidents we’ve seen since Columbine in ’99 the Clinical Health Professionals equate this a form of pseudo PTSD.

“They are suffering vicarious traumatization even though they actually haven’t lived through the even themselves,” says D. Gable.

As people start to feel the mental anguish that goes along with seeing those tragedies repeatedly what can we do? While it is not easy these days just to disconnect; we live in a world that thrives on connections now both online and off.

The co-owners say one of the best ways and maybe one of the hardest is to contextualize the tragedy. “It’s awful to have happen, we are still looking at a relatively small number of people that actually happens to a lot of people suffer from other tragedies, says Heins.

The pair also says what you can’t fear going about your daily routine, and try to make efforts to separate yourself from technology on a regular basis.



Comments

comments