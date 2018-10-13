Evansville Half Marathon Is A Success

Runners in Evansville met their goals as they crossed the finish line for the 15th Evansville Half Marathon.

Roads all over Evansville were closed, as runners made their way from Riverside Drive to Garvin Park. This year, an 8K distance was added to the event making it perfect for the whole family. Some of the first people to cross the finish line, say staying focused on the race was worth it in the end.

Runners finished around 2 P.M. this afternoon. All roads were reopened after all runners crossed the finish line.

