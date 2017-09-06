Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Habitat for Humanity Plans 10-Day Trip to Myanmar September 6th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Habitat for Humanity Evansville will be heading overseas in 2018. The Evansville-based affiliate will be taking a team to Myanmar in January for a 10-day trip.

Officials with Habitat say they need two more team members to sign up by the end of this month. The Myanmar Project is part of Habitat For Humanity’s global program.

“Habitat’s Global Village trips are just now starting to go to Myanmar, and we are excited to be one of the first groups that are going to be able to go and participate in Habitat builds over there,” says Habitat for Humanity Communications Manager Mariah Bradley

The trip cost is around $4,000 which also pays for building material for the project.

The dates are January 10th through the 20th.



Comments

comments