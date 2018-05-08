Evansville Habitat For Humanity Completes 479th Home

Habitat for Humanity has dedicated its 479th home with homeowners Tate and Briana Hawkins, sponsored by the Koch Foundation. The couple gathered with Habitat officials on east Riverside Drive for the ribbon cutting.

The Hawkins are a family of four including two sons. Tate and Briana both work hard to provide for their family and cherish the time they spend together.

Along with working on other homes the Hawkins also had to go to financial literacy courses before moving in.

After putting in the 300 hours of sweat equity, the Hawkins have a home to their very own.

