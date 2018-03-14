Evansville Habitat For Humanity Completes 475th Home

Habitat for Humanity Evansville is celebrating another milestone. The nonprofit has completed its 475th home. Homeowner Stephanie Lovell gathered with Habitat officials at her new home on South Governor Street for a ribbon cutting and blessing.

She’s a working mom of three who says she’s looking forward to the new future this home will give her family.

Communications Manager Mariah Bradley says, “We’re so excited for them in this neighborhood, I know the community is growing and we’re so very thrilled that they’re going to be a new homeowner, here in our area.”

Lovell says, “I am so excited, I am like in a loss for words, this is so exciting, it’s a really good day, a very good day.”

Lovell says she plans to volunteer with other future habitat homeowners because she knows how important it is to have personal support.



