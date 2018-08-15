Evansville Habitat For Humanity Celebrates 500th Home

An Evansville mother and her three children are the 500th family in Evansville to achieve affordable homeownership by partnering with Habitat for Humanity.

Tamisha D, a mother of three, can finally move into to her brand new Habitat home which will allow her and her family to live in the dream house she says she’s always dreamed of giving her kids.

“I’m just thinking like hey I’m gonna go over here, try to get a house you know and then it just turned out to be something so amazing,” says Tamisha.

Tamisha D is the future homeowner of Habitat For Humanity of Evansville’s 500th home. It is a rare milestone only 25 other Habitat For Humanity chapters have helped this many families.

Executive Director for Habitat of Evansville, Beth Folz, says, “With the love of this community for our ministry is just we’ve been able to provide all these homes for these people who aren’t wanting a handout, they want a hand up and so that’s what we provide.”

Along with building homes they want to create neighborhoods. Habitat For Humanity has nine other homes on South Bedford Avenue.

That neighbor where you can go and meet your neighbor and know that they’re there for you and you’re there for them just increases safety in the neighborhoods and we’ve kind of gotten away from that but Habitat For Humanity is all about bringing that back.

“So many people who generally care about you and they actually want to see you make it to the dedication and to get those key you know? They want to see you make it for 20 years in this home,” says Tamisha. “All these people here, they’re helping me make these memories with my children and I’m so grateful for that.”

With 500 homes down Habitat For Humanity doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“We have a critical need for affordable housing in our community I think there’s an estimate of at least 1,400 more affordable housing units are needed in our community so you know we are providing that one family at a time,” says Folz.

