Evansville Habitat for Humanity Builds House Number 457

Habitat for Humanity in Evansville just built its 457th home.

The homeowner met with organization officials at her new home on Baker Street Thursday afternoon.

Homeowner, Kayla White, is a single mom of two, who has struggled financially.

This is the eighth home from the “Women Build” program, helping inspire and educate women of Evansville.

White has been working towards getting her High School Equivalency Certificate, and she is currently manager at a local McDonald’s.

White says after moving into her new home, she hopes to start a savings account.

