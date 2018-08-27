Evansville Group to Host Anti-Trump Rally

Several groups are planning to protest President Trump’s Make America Great Again rally on Thursday.

Groups such as Indivisible Evansville, Tri-State Alliance, Our Revolution, Poor People’s Campaign and Sierra Club will meet at the Memorial Baptist Church parking lot where they’re holding a brief rally called ‘This is Our Home! These are Our Voices!’

The event kicks off at 4:30 p.m. with speakers at 5 p.m., and a march at 5:30 p.m. for those wanting to attend.

The parking lot is at 645 canal street at the corner of Walnut and Garvin.

