Evansville Girls To Skate In Star Studded Charity Event November 17th, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

Scott Hamilton is a four time World Champion skater, he also won gold in the 1984 Olympics. The accomplished skater also has a charity, CARES, that works to research noninvasive methods of treating cancer.

To help raise funds, Hamilton hosts a yearly charity event involving his skating friends and some big name singers. A group of five girls from Evansville will be skating in the event.

The five girls: Kinsey Mann, Caitlin Mann, Trinity Fitts, Kellie Lambert, and Zailey Bell, raised more than $3,000 dollars for Scott’s CARES charity. The girls have each felt the effects of cancer on their lives, so they had extra inspiration to go out and raise the funds.

By raising that much money, Scott invited them to preform during “A Night with Scott Hamilton and Friends” on Sunday, November 19th, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

For more info on the event – follow this link.

