Evansville Girl Scouts Booth Robbed

Three people are arrested after they allegedly stole money from a Girl Scout cookie booth. This happening at the Rural King located on Morgan Avenue this afternoon.

Parents say a man approached the cookie booth asking about buying cookies. They say, he stole an envelope full of money off the table and took off.

One mother took off running behind him along with other onlookers.

Maria says, “Everybody really helped out. I think probably five different people called 911 for us and police got here very quick and was able to get the gentleman.”

Madison says, “Help support girl scouts and donate some money for the military so we can buy cookies for them.”

Thankfully no injuries were reported. The Director of Marketing and Communications released a statement thanking the Evansville community for stepping up to support the safety of the girls and volunteers.

Comments

comments