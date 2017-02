If you want a cupcake, you won’t be able to get one from GiGi’s cupcakes after next week. GiGi’s will close its doors for good on Thursday, but it will be open as usual until then.

The shop says that they weren’t able to get the deal they needed to stay in their current location.

They’re encouraging anyone who has a gift card or loyalty points to use them now.

GiGi’s says they’ll be contacting anyone with a future order over the next few days.

