Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Gearing Up for Annual Christmas Tree Lighting November 28th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The city of Evansville will officially welcome the holiday season this evening with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on November 28th.

The ceremony kicks off at 5:00PM in front of the Civic Center on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The sight of the tree lighting will be accompanied by sounds of the Memorial High School Choir, as well as a countdown from Mayor Lloyd Winnecke to turn on the tree’s lights at 5:15PM.

This year’s tree is a 28-foot-tall Norway Spruce donated by Richard Sanford. The tree will be decorated with multi-colored lights and topped with a lighted “E”, signifying everyone is welcome.

Comments

comments