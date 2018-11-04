Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Gathers Together To Support Eliminating Bias, Prejudice, And Bullying November 4th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

The weather did not keep folks from participating in the Children’s March in Evansville. Folks of all ages gathered in support of eliminating bias, prejudice, and bullying.

They also met at the Four Freedom’s Monument to create signs for the “Love Not Hate Expressions Art Exhibit.” Through the voices of the future leaders of our community.

Nathan McCullough-Haddix stated “We decided rather quickly that we needed to take action, we needed to amplify these kids voices, and lead by love. Love in the face of adversity, love in the face of hate.”

“The Love Not Hate Expressions Art Exhibit” will be on display from November 4 to December 31 at various organizations around the city.

