Evansville Gas Station Shooting Suspect Turns Himself In.

Evansville Police say the man wanted in a gas station shooting from earlier this month, turned himself in. Jalin Taylor faces charges of Attempted Murder. Police say, he shot Thendis Compton at the Phillips 66 gas station at the intersection of Missouri and North Main Street. Detectives say, it started with an argument and escalated into shots fired. Compton went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to the Evansville Police Twitter page, Taylor turned himself in last night after being identified as a suspect.

