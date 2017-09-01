Home Indiana Evansville Evansville FOP Heads to Houston to Deliver Donations to Victims of Hurricane Harvey September 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Volunteers from the Evansville Fraternal Order of Police are on their way to Houston to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. The group left around 7 a.m. with three semi trucks filled with donated cleaning supplies, clothes, water, and other items.

Several other groups also helped raise money and collect donations for the FOP. This week’s Food Trucks at the Farm collected around $1,300 in cash. They also collected clothes, food, and other items.

Police say the generosity of the community really blew them away.

EPD Officer Lenny Reed said, “I”m overwhelmed. I woke up this morning even thinking about three semi fulls of gear of humanitarian supplies, and I’m just awe struck honestly.”

Members of the FOP also say they are eager to give the first responders in Houston an extra hand.





