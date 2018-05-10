Evansville Food Truck Festival

The Second Annual Food Truck Festival is being held at Historic Bosse Field on Sunday, June 3rd.

The event will take place from 12-7pm with a VIP hour going from 12-1PM.

Enjoy the areas top food trucks, who’s culinary tastes range from seafood, barbecue, desserts, American comfort food, and more.

Take part in voting for your favorite food truck who will be crowned the “Peoples Choice Award”

Aside from the foods, an all-day live concert will be taking place throughout the Food Truck Festival, as well as tailgate games and a kid’s zone.

Proceeds from the Second Annual Food Truck Festival will benefit Ethel Lee Bryant Johnson head stone and non profit organization.

Large meal tickets are $15.00, and regular meal tickets are $10.00

