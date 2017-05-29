Evansville ‘Flag Guy’ Celebrates Memorial Day

He’s become a staple along Riverside Drive. Through the elements the flag guy is out there waving an American flag.

His normal day to wave his flag is Thursday, with the exception of holidays like Memorial Day.

Stewart’s deep love for the American flag began July 4th, 2006 when he was on a trip to Philadelphia.

It wasn’t until 2011 when Stewart could be seen around Evansville, encouraging others to respect and protect the flag.

“It’s all about America, patriotism,” said Stewart. “It’s not about color, not about religion, not about wealth. It’s all about respecting this country. If we lose this country we won’t get it back.”

Stewart says a simple honk encourages him to continue waving the American flag.



