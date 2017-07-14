Evansville First Responders Meet to Discuss Upcoming Rally

Evansville First Responders met to discuss a rally for support of public safety. Members of Vanderburgh County Law Enforcement, along with emergency services met Friday to set up the First Responders Appreciation Rally in August.

They say with the growing negative public sentiment in the community, there is a need to host an event to bring good feelings and thoughts toward public safety.

Organizers hope the community will be able to show their support to those who serve the community. Plans for the rally include veterans group rolling thunder to take part in the rally.

Locations discussed include the steps of the Civic Center and Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum.

