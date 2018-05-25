Home Indiana Evansville Evansville First Responders Honored For EMS Appreciation Week May 25th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Deaconess and the City of Evansville be recognized our local EMS professionals as part of Emergency Medical Services Week. It’s a way to show our police, fire and EMS workers how important they are to our local communities.

The week featured luncheons and receptions, and Friday there was an all-day breakfast and lunch to honor first responders. Emergency personnel says the general public sometimes doesn’t realize the role they play in keeping us all safe.

EMS system supervisor Angela Webb says, “I think it means the world to our first responders that we take our time aside and show them how important they are. Sometimes our first responders are not recognized the way they should be. It’s taken for granted by our public that they’re just gonna be there when we need them.”

EMS Appreciation Week has become an annual event.

