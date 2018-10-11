Evansville First Responders Honored at Blue Mass

First responders in Evansville were honored for their service at the Saint Benedict Cathedral for a blue mass.

The Catholic Diocese of Evansville invited all law enforcement agencies and first responders to event.

Blue mass is a tradition dating back to 1934 in the United States, and is celebrated on or near the feast of archangels. The last blue mass in Evansville was celebrated two years ago.

The mass included singing, communion, and a special prayer from Bishop Siegel.

Director of Communications Tim Lilley says the event showcase the great respect that people hold for law enforcement, firefighters, and first responders in the area.

A red mass for legal professionals will be held on October 13th and a white mass for health care professionals will take place October 18th.

