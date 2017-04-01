Hundreds Participate in First Great Evansville Clean-up

Several of Evansville’s parks are looking much cleaner thanks to hundreds of volunteers. This morning more than 400 people showed up at Wesselman Woods to be part of the first ever city-wide cleanup.

Keep Evansville Beautiful, Clean Evansville and the city all teamed up for the big event. Trash bags and gloves were provided to participants who were on site at 12 different city parks across Evansville.

Amanda Green says, “We definitely do not get this large of a response, so we are really happy about this. It is hard to get people to come out and pick up trash. The one really great and positive thing aside from everyone coming out and coming together to do it, is people ask all the time, “How do you get people to stop littering?” This is how, when people come out and pick up trash I guarantee they won’t litter again so the more people we have out here the less litter we’re going to see.”

Keep Evansville Beautiful and Clean Evansville team up on the first Saturday every month to clean up parts of the city.

To date, the cleanup efforts have removed more than 140,000 pounds of trash from Evansville streets.

