Evansville Firefighters Train for Traffic Rescue

The Evansville Fire Department will be using some new skills in emergency situations. A training session that was held on Thursday focused on extrication techniques.

Tri-state Recovery and Towing brought two wreckers to the EFD training tower to demonstrate various extrication scenarios.

One of the scenarios involved a school bus on top of a car, and they were able to lift the bus using a wrecker and other technology.

Evansville Fire Department Dan Grimm said, “They have a unique remote control, that the wrecker operator can operate, so he can stand right next to the chief on scene, and they can be discussing what the plan is, we do this, should we not do this. Just having this equipment out here is unbelievable, and the training opportunity that we’ve had this week.”

The Evansville Fire Department will be working with Tri-state Recovery and Towing to use the skills successfully in real extrication situations.

