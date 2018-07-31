Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Firefighters Respond To Water Rescue On Westside July 31st, 2018 Kayla Moody Evansville, Indiana

Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in parts of Evansville Tuesday morning, leading to at least one water rescue.

Evansville firefighters responded to Claremont and Barker Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Dispatch confirmed a car was stuck in high water and the driver was stranded inside. Officials said emergency crews were able to safely get the driver out of the car.

Drivers are urged to remain vigilant Tuesday as rain continues to move through the area. Rainfall is expected to taper off as the day continues.

Comments

comments