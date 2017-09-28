Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Firefighter Receives Instructor Of The Year Award September 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A firefighter from our area is getting statewide recognition for his work saving lives. Evansville firefighter Rick Whitehouse received the 2017 Indiana Fire Instructor of the Year Award.

Whitehouse is being recognized for his work training others on how to fight fires, and for being an all around asset to the EFD.

Fire Chief Mike Connelly officially presented the award, and Whitehouse says he never expects to be recognized for his work.

Rick Whitehouse said “You know, this is a job you don’t get a lot of thanks for. And anythingyou do get you have to appreciate it because you don’t get a lot of thanks.”

Officials first announced that Whitehouse would be getting the award late last week at a conference in Indianapolis.

EFD was also recognized at that conference with the Leadership in Fitness Excellence (L.I.F.E.) Award. In 2014, EFD was awarded the L.I.F.E. Award.



