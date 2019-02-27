Evansville Firefighter Identified in Fatal Shooting

The Vanderburgh County Coroner has identified the victim of a fatal shooting.

51-year-old Evansville firefighter Robert F. Doerr – has been identified as the victim in a North side Evansville shooting overnight.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Oakley Street in Evansville just around the corner from the Long John’s Silver on North First Avenue on Tuesday night.

The investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy has been scheduled for this afternoon.

