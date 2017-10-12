Evansville Fire Update, Cause of Fire Still Unknown

The fire consumed the building, and took crews more than an hour to put out. Officials say the entire second floor of the building collapsed and most of the building is a total loss.

It was built in 1893, and is now owned by Karen and Ronald Ellis. They say the doors were padlocked, but recently noticed one of the locks was broken.

The group Indiana Landmarks says it was looking into buying the building from Ellises which it still has the option to do.

It’s also hoping to salvage some parts of the building.

So far, officials say they’re not sure what caused the fire.

Comments

comments