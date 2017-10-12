44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Fire Update, Cause of Fire Still Unknown

Evansville Fire Update, Cause of Fire Still Unknown

October 12th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

The fire consumed the building, and took crews more than an hour to put out. Officials say the entire second floor of the building collapsed and most of the building is a total loss.

It was built in 1893, and is now owned by Karen and Ronald Ellis. They say the doors were padlocked, but recently noticed one of the locks was broken.

The group Indiana Landmarks says it was looking into buying the building from Ellises which it still has the option to do.

It’s also hoping to salvage some parts of the building.

So far, officials say they’re not sure what caused the fire.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.