Evansville Fire Dept. Wins L.I.F.E Award At Emergency Response Conference September 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Fire Department is being recognized for its efforts to improve the fitness of its personnel. EFD was awarded the Leadership in Fitness Excellence (L.I.F.E.) Award at the 2017 Indiana Emergency Response Conference last week.

The award recognizes the efforts of Public Safety Departments improving the wellness and fitness of their personnel.

The conference was held in Indianapolis between September 20th and September 23rd.

EFD Fire Instructor Rick Whitehouse was also awarded the 2017 Fire Instructor of the Year.

In 2014, EFD was awarded the L.I.F.E. Award.

