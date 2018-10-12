Evansville Fire Department Welcomes New Recruits

The Evansville Fire Department welcomed its newest recruits to the department during a graduation ceremony Friday afternoon.

There are 17 fire stations throughout Evansville and a dedicated training division for firefighters. For several weeks the recruits have been training for real-life emergencies they’ll encounter.

“There’s a lot of nerves going on like I said I’m brand new I mean my paint is still wet and I start tomorrow morning 7 and it’s. There’s a lot of emotions going through it. I’m nervous, I’m excited to be there I’m ready to learn more and it’s just academy so the real learning starts now,” says Ryan Lux, EFD graduate.

The four new firefighters will be assigned to their stations Saturday.

The next application period for EFD is January of 2019.

