Evansville Fire Department Receives Masks to Aid Animals

The Evansville Fire Department has two new oxygen masks for furry friends in an emergency.

The pet oxygen masks have been donated by the Emma Zen foundation, who have provided more than 3,000 oxygen masks throughout the United States.

Designed to fit on their snouts, the masks are used to deliver oxygen to pets that suffer from smoke asphyxiation and other breathing issues in instances such as home fires.

The kits also come in three different sizes for both dogs and cats. Fire officials say they use the masks about a half a dozen times a year.

Evie the Litter Dog was also in attendance and has helped raise money for 15 kits for the Evansville Fire Department.

