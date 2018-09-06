Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Fire Department Participates in Mock Spill Response September 6th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Professionals from across the Hoosier state are in Evansville learning how spill containment is vital to help keep pollutants out of water.

The Indiana Association for Floodplain and Storm Water Management invited the Evansville Fire Department to demonstrate a spill response.

The responders showed the steps of isolating the area, determining the chemicals and deciding what protective equipment is necessary. While the goal is to stop the leak if possible, each scene contains different variables the responders must adapt to contain each spill.

The priorities of the responders are first keeping he public and themselves safe, and then stabilizing the incident.

Comments

comments