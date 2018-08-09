Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Fire Crews Battle Early Morning House Fire August 9th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Evansville fire officials responded to a house fire that broke out around 5:00AM on the near west side of the city.

According to fire officials, the fire started in a bedroom on the north side of a home in the 1000 block of North 3rd Avenue. A neighbor saw the flames and made the call.

Fire crews told us that when they arrived on scene the fire was in the basement and the attic, and then rapidly spread to the roof. Crews say they haven’t searched the home to see if anyone was inside. Police say a neighbor told them that the house had been abandoned, but people have been seen coming and going.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control just before 6:00AM. There has been no report of injuries, and a reason for the fire hasn’t been released.

The fire remains under investigation, and we will continue to give updates as we receive them.



Comments

comments