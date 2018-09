Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Fire Chief Receives Top Honor at Conference September 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly, as well as the department as a whole, were recognized at the Indiana Emergency Response Conference.

Chief Connolly was honored at the conference as “Fire Chief of the Year.”

The Evansville Fire Department also walked away with an honor after being named “BLS Provider of the Year.”

Other nominations included Jamie Phillips for Firefighter of the Year and Angela Webb for Paramedic of the Year.

