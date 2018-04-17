Evansville Father Pleads Guilty In Neglect Case

An Evansville father pleads guilty in a neglect case resulting in the death of his baby. Brandon Hutchinson pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

On August 14th, Hutchinson brought the baby to the hospital because he said the baby’s eyes weren’t opening and closing normally.

Police say Hutchinson denied any knowledge of how the baby was hurt, but told them he was the only adult at home when the injury occurred.

The mother was at work at the time of the incident.

Hutchinson told police in the past he dropped the baby onto a bed when he was angry.

During the interview, detectives said Hutchinson lacked emotion and did not show any signs of concern.

The baby later died at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.

Hutchinson’s sentencing date is set for May 10th at 9 a.m.

