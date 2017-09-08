Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Farmer Honors Carrie Fisher with Princess Leia Corn Maze September 8th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Tis’ the season for pumpkin patches, apple orchards, and of course, corn mazes. One farmer right here in Evansville, created an extra special corn maze in honor of the late actress Carrie Fisher.

Jeremy Goebel has been designing corn mazes for Goebel Farms for the past 16 years.

He says he’s always been a Star Wars fan, and when he started planning the corn maze back in February, he thought it was most appropriate to honor Fisher with a Princess Leia maze.

He planted the corn this past spring with a GPS device, and now the fully mature corn outlines the Star Wars character’s face, signature hairstyle, and upper body.

“Carrie Fischer died in December, I’ve always been a Star Wars fan, and in February I was trying to determine a corn maze. And I thought it would be great to do a tribute to Carrie Fisher. People love to get lost in the corn,” says Goebel.

The maze will be open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The cost is $5 for adults; $4 for children under 12 and free for children under three. Goebel Farms is located in the 4,000 Block of Boonville, New Harmony Road in Evansville.

They also offer hay rides, a large pumpkin patch, and apple treat like cider slushes.



