Evansville Family Receives Home Through Habitat For Humanity February 10th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

A local family can finally call a place their home after a generous amount of support from Habitat for Humanity. The Gibson family was rewarded with a home in Evansville, along with a special Catholic service.

Habitat for Humanity’s mission seeks to put God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes. The organization helped sponsor the home through Catholics for Habitat. The bishop blessed the Gibsons’ home while the Knights of Columbus presented them with housewarming gifts.

Homeowner Mallory Gibson explains how excited her twin boys are for the new home. She says, “They’re so ready. They’re so excited. They gave them book cases and books and that was very sweet of Habitat for even all of the gifts. I mean blankets and a tool box. They really just helped us I mean every step of the way.”

Mallory hopes to continue her career in criminal justice by working as an officer with the EPD.

