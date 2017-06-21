Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Family Could Face Months Of Separation Awaiting Father’s U.S. Citizenship June 21st, 2017 Lauren Leslie Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

From the Dream Act, to his mother winning the green card lottery there has always been hope for Marcin Lauer but his family calls him the man with no country. Marcin is a Polish immigrant who has lived undocumented in the U.S. for years. Recently he made a voluntary decision to leave the U.S. with his own family amidst heated political rhetoric and new regulations concerning undocumented citizens, “He couldn’t bear it any longer just the fear of the uncertainty and he hasn’t felt like a free person in his adult life,” said Marcin’s wife Kassy Lauer.

Marcin was just a teenager when he and his mother entered the U.S. through Washington at the Canadian Border. His father worked in New York removing asbestos, an immigrant family wanting to be together. 25 years later Lauer finds himself in a similar situation, “America is home to him but it’s kind of a home that has kind of rejected him and while Poland has accepted him it’s not exactly where he wants to be, he wants to be with his family,” said Kassy.

The Lauer’s are together in Poland but in just weeks Kassy and the three children will be forced to return to the states. U.S. Immigration and Customs tells the family it could be up to 2 years before Marcin would be allowed re-entry to the U.S. if at all, “Having to explain to our four and six year old why their father is not coming back with us is really hard.” Back in the states Kassy’s father scrolls through pictures on social media something that could soon be the only form of communication for Marcin and his family, “He’s great to his kids, he’s a great individual, he was a victim to a circumstance he had no control over,” said Kassy’s father Louis Dillingham.

Several local and state officials are trying to do whatever they can to help. Mayor Winnecke wrote a letter on the family’s behalf saying in part…”The Lauer family is very engaged in our city both as entrepreneurs and volunteers, their work ethic and ability to contribute to our local economy are commendable.” Moments after Kassy posted their family story to Facebook, State Representative Ryan Hatfield reached out to the family and in an official statement to 44News he says, “I am working to connect the Lauer family with the appropriate agencies in order to bring them home as a family.”

Now US Senator Joe Donnelly’s office is getting involved contacting the Lauer’s not making any promises but saying they will look into the situation, “My hope is that somebody hears our story and says, “‘Hey, I have the power to do something about that,”‘ and they actually do it. I’ve gotten some hope in the last few days that that will happen,” said Lauer.

Kassy tells 44News had her husband returned to his homeland within one year of turning 18 he would not be facing a ten year re-entry ban but at the time returning to Poland was not an option. Marcin’s father who worked removing asbestos in New York was killed on the job, tying Marcin and his mother to a class action lawsuit, had they returned home the case would have been forfeited.

Kassy says navigating this family crisis has literally been like building a road map but at every turn there’s been more questions than answers. The family does feel encouraged with the help and support of both local, state and now U.S. officials. Kassy and the Lauer’s three children are scheduled to return to the states in late July. The family hoping whoever can help, gets the the expedite they need in order for the Lauer’s to stay together.

