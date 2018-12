Home Indiana Evansville Family Dollar Renews Lease For Four Years December 22nd, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

The Family Dollar store located at 1320 Vann Avenue in Evansville has a new owner.

After negotiations, the Bolder Group closed the sale on the 8-thousand square foot building for $616,216.

Family dollar is in a heavily populated residential community, and will compliment several other retailers and fast food chains.

