Evansville Family Dentistry to Host Free Dentistry Day

Evansville Family Dentistry will be giving members in the community the opportunity to receive free dental services on September 7th.

As part of Free Dentistry Day, Dr. Jeffrey Lowery and a team at the Evansville Family Dentistry are dedicated to providing free dental care to Americans without dental insurance.

“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time. Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means,” said Dr. Lowery. “This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community.”

Studies have shown that oral health is linked to overall health and well being. The signs and symptoms for more than 100 medical conditions may be first detected through traditional oral examinations.

“Dental health is a vital part of a person’s overall health,” said Dr. Stone. “Through this event, we hope to educate patients on the importance of dental health and encourage them to adopt an ongoing oral care regimen.”

A choice of one free cleaning, filling or extraction will be provided per patient on Friday, September 7, between 7:00AM and 2:00PM at 1220 Washington Avenue in Evansville.

Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Click here for more information by visiting Free Dentistry Day’s website.

