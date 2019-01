Home Indiana Evansville Families Slide Into Winter Weather on Reitz Hill January 12th, 2019 Amanda Porter Indiana

With the snow finally hitting the Tri-State, some families made sure to enjoy it. Some parts of the Tri-State got up to five inches of snow, while Evansville was covered in nearly two inches of wet snow.

Many families hit the hills around Evansville making the most of the snowy hills.

Children said the best part of winter is having fun on Reitz Hill. Some said the snow was not as sticky as last year, but still made for a great time.

Comments

comments