Evansville Families Gather for World Autism Awareness Day April 2nd, 2018 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

On World Autism Awareness Day, families in Evansville gathered at the Bridges Autism Therapies center in Evansville to celebrate the special day. For those who might not be familiar with the disorder, Autism is a range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and non verbal communication.

Jennifer Lanham, the President of Bridges Autism Therapies would like to see common misconceptions of the spectrum broken. Lanham says, “It’s like someone trapped inside themselves. I’ve heard that over and over again but really those kids and those individuals are there. It’s all about the motivation and how we respond to them and how we draw them out into the world and sometimes we have to go into their world.”

The Centers for Disease and Control reports 1 in 68 children in the US are on the Autism spectrum. While many are still searching for the right resources for their loved ones, an Evansville mother who has a daughter with Autism voices her struggles. Lindsey Cater says, “I had no where to go to be honest so I got in contact with somebody I knew with Autism or had a child with Autism and got me in touch with Autism of Evansville and that’s where doors just opened for my daughter and the rest of my family to be honest.”

Lanham says her facility provides resources that make it easier for families to receive services including early intervention, pre-vocational and behavioral intervention plans. She says, “On a federal level I wish insurance was more simple process for our families. It’s really taxing, fully understand the process but there are lots of hoops for our families to jump through.

