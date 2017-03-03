44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Falls to Top-Seed Illinois State, 80-69, in Arch Madness

Evansville Falls to Top-Seed Illinois State, 80-69, in Arch Madness

March 3rd, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

UE Men’s Basketball ends its season in St. Louis, falling to top-seed Illinois State 80-69 in the second round of Arch Madness.

Catch highlights on 44News at 6, 9, and 10.

JoJo Gentry

JoJo Gentry

JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.”

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.