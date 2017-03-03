Evansville Falls to Top-Seed Illinois State, 80-69, in Arch Madness
UE Men’s Basketball ends its season in St. Louis, falling to top-seed Illinois State 80-69 in the second round of Arch Madness.
Catch highlights on 44News at 6, 9, and 10.
March 3rd, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports
